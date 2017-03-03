Petition asks for maximum sentence in death of 10-month-old

Hundreds of people have signed a petition urging a judge to give the maximum sentence possible to a man who admitted to strangling an infant girl.

Michael Lask, 29, is accused of strangling his fiance’s 10-month-old daughter at a hotel in March of 2016. On Feb. 27, he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second degree murder.

Lask said he strangled Ciana McCliggot knowing it could injure her, according to prosecutors.

As part of the plea deal, Lask would get a minimum sentence not to exceed 22 years and six months in prison. The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison with the chance of parole.

Lask would also get treatment in prison.

The petition on change.org was created by Danelle Elliott of Saginaw, who said she is the cousin of Ciana’s mother, Jill McCliggott. It asks the judge to give Lask the maximum allowable sentence.

“He deserves to spend the remainder of his life in prison for murdering an infant,” Elliott wrote.

The petition has been signed by more than 360 supporters.

