Can you identify two persons of interest in fraud case?

Authorities are asking the public’s help identifying two women wanted for questioning in relation to a fraud investigation.

Grand Blanc Township Police Department posted surveillance photos of the two women on their Facebook page Friday.

Police said the women are not necessarily suspects in a crime, but are person of interests in an investigation where fraudulent checks were presented at Financial Plus Cred Union in Grand Blanc in February of this year.

The women may possible being driving a dark blue Volvo XC60, police said.

If you know their names or have any information, please call Sgt. Matt Simpson at 810-424-2734.

