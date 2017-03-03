TV5's Morgan Gordon learns how to be a rockstar - WNEM TV 5

TV5's Morgan Gordon learns how to be a rockstar

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Get ready to rock out at a local theatre this weekend.

Rock Stars and Stripes: The American Rock Experience will roll into the Temple Theatre Saturday, March 4. The theatrical rock concert is a celebration of the greatest American rock music of all time.

The 90-minute rock n’ roll joyride will take you from “New York Groove” to the “Midwest Rock Express,” to the “Southern Comfort” to the “Golden Gate” – all the way back to Michigan in the “Detroit Rock City” segment.

Former BOSTON vocalist and guitarist David Victor joined TV5's Morgan Gordon Friday morning to show her a few chords.

Watch the video here

For more information about Rock Stars and Stripes or to purchase a ticket, click here

