Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted man - WNEM TV 5

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted man

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Dondrick James Richardson, 19, is wanted on felony warrants for assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and probation violation.

Richardson is described as 5’11” tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you know of his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or submit an anonymous tip to their P3 mobile app. 

>>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.