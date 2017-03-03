Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted man

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Dondrick James Richardson, 19, is wanted on felony warrants for assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and probation violation.

Richardson is described as 5’11” tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you know of his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or submit an anonymous tip to their P3 mobile app.

>>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.