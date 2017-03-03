Donut shop offers Schwarzenegger job after he quits TV show - WNEM TV 5

Donut shop offers Schwarzenegger job after he quits TV show

CLARE, MI (WNEM) -

The owners of Cops and Doughnuts in Clare have offered Arnold Schwarzenegger a job.

The Terminator announced he was leaving "The New Celebrity Apprentice" on Friday.

Shortly after, the owners went to Facebook offering him any job he wants at the bakery in Clare.

"You'll love working for Cops & Doughnuts," they said in a Facebook video.

They even said they have an apartment lined up for him if he is interested.

