Activists gather for open meeting with state rep - WNEM TV 5

Activists gather for open meeting with state rep

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A group of local activists who said U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar was avoiding his constituents is out once again.

This time they were reminding a local lawmaker the group is present and watching.

The Women of Michigan Action Network gathered for an open meeting with State Rep. Gary Glenn.

"I think they know they're not going to change my mind on some of these issues. So I do question what's their point," Glenn said.

The group organized a rally.

"Well it was a obviously a very hostile crowd and I think it was advertised by the local Democratic party and it seems to be consistent with what's happening with the office hours across the state," Glenn said.

After an hour of discussing the key issues the meeting came to a close.

At least one member of the group, Carolyn Mahaffey, said she is just getting started.

"We decided he's going to be here. We're a group from Midland. He's our rep, he needs to hear what we have to say," Mahaffey said.

Glenn said the heat will not keep him out of the kitchen.

"One thing I try never to do is hide the ball. I will be right upfront and honest and tell you where I stand and people can either support me or not support me," Glenn said.

Glenn has been holding open meetings to hear from the public. The next one will be held March 24 at the Auburn City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then Pinconning City Hall from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Obamas buy home they were renting in DC for $8.1 million

    Obamas buy home they were renting in DC for $8.1 million

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-06-01 13:22:07 GMT
    (Photo: YouTube: HomeVisit)(Photo: YouTube: HomeVisit)

    It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it. 

    More >

    It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it. 

    More >

  • 2 killed, 8 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Detroit freeway

    2 killed, 8 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Detroit freeway

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:04:25 GMT
    WNEMWNEM
    Two women have been killed and eight people injured in a five-car crash on a Detroit freeway.    Michigan State Police say the women -- ages 23 and 22 -- were passengers in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck another vehicle Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 75.    The driver of the Cherokee lost control and the SUV rolled over. The driver of the second vehicle also lost control and struck a van which hit a fourth vehicle.    A fifth vehicle also wa...More >
    Two women have been killed and eight people injured in a five-car crash on a Detroit freeway.    Michigan State Police say the women -- ages 23 and 22 -- were passengers in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck another vehicle Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 75.    The driver of the Cherokee lost control and the SUV rolled over. The driver of the second vehicle also lost control and struck a van which hit a fourth vehicle.    A fifth vehicle also wa...More >

  • Trooper Chad Wolf's widow opens up about verdict

    Trooper Chad Wolf's widow opens up about verdict

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:19:18 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    The widow of Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf is finding relief now that the trial for the man accused in her husband's death is over.

    More >

    The widow of Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf is finding relief now that the trial for the man accused in her husband's death is over.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.