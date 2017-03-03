Activists gather for open meeting with state rep

A group of local activists who said U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar was avoiding his constituents is out once again.

This time they were reminding a local lawmaker the group is present and watching.

The Women of Michigan Action Network gathered for an open meeting with State Rep. Gary Glenn.

"I think they know they're not going to change my mind on some of these issues. So I do question what's their point," Glenn said.

The group organized a rally.

"Well it was a obviously a very hostile crowd and I think it was advertised by the local Democratic party and it seems to be consistent with what's happening with the office hours across the state," Glenn said.

After an hour of discussing the key issues the meeting came to a close.

At least one member of the group, Carolyn Mahaffey, said she is just getting started.

"We decided he's going to be here. We're a group from Midland. He's our rep, he needs to hear what we have to say," Mahaffey said.

Glenn said the heat will not keep him out of the kitchen.

"One thing I try never to do is hide the ball. I will be right upfront and honest and tell you where I stand and people can either support me or not support me," Glenn said.

Glenn has been holding open meetings to hear from the public. The next one will be held March 24 at the Auburn City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then Pinconning City Hall from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.