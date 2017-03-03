Students learn about Black History Month in unique way - WNEM TV 5

Students learn about Black History Month in unique way

After an entire month of study, students at one local school showed they know their stuff in a pretty unique way.

The students brought their history books to life to teach their peers about black history.

"Well, I pushed the red button and I was back in the day and they tell us how it was back in the day," said Demaria Mallone, student.

Students at Freeman Elementary are learning about black history, but it's not through traditional methods like textbooks or lectures.

The students impersonated notable historical figures including everything from their mannerisms to their clothing.

The sixth grade class spent the month of February researching and rehearsing their historical role for a lively presentation.

Kathy Savoie, one of the teachers behind the project, said it's important for young students to learn a broad range of American history and have a little fun.

"Instead of just going to one book and learning about one character they get to learn about 30 different characters at once. And so they studied their mannerisms, their clothing and they tried to become that character," Savoie said.

The African American living museum featured everyone from Maya Angelo to Bessie Smith and Ella Fitzgerald.

"I didn't even know who she was. I learned a lot. Like when she was born, who she was and which songs she sings," said Keymore'e Skinner, student.

Savoie said that's exactly what the assignment was for, to get kids interested in something they never even imagined.

"It's important that all kids understand the people before them and the people that have helped them get to where, or helped them to know where they're going to go. So they've paved the way for them," Savoie said.

