AED saves grandmother's life at high school basketball game

As action played out on the court of a local varsity girl's basketball game, a different kind drew attention to the sidelines where fast acting heroes saved a woman's life.

The 75-year-old woman was at Saginaw Heritage High School to watch her granddaughter take on the Heritage Hawks with the Midland Dow varsity team. During the game tragedy struck.

She suffered a heart issue and needed to be revived using an automated external defibrillator - one that was just donated to the school.

Sandra Partlo is resting comfortably in a hospital after receiving the scare of a life time.

"They told me my heart had quit beating for about 15 minutes," Partlo said.

On Wednesday night she was watching the basketball game when she passed out and lost consciousness. She said the last thing she remembered was telling her daughter she thinks her granddaughter's team is going to win the game.

Within seconds people responded to the situation and Saginaw Heritage Athletic Director Pete Ryan ran up the bleachers and assessed the scene.

"We found a 75-year-old woman that was having a heart attack. We immediately put our response team into action," Ryan said.

While one member of the team called 911, another retrieved an automated external defibrillator - or AED - and began using it.

Saginaw Heritage athletic trainer Kirk Cabanilla was at the scene and helped out.

"The AEDs arrived pretty quickly. Mr. Ryan went and got the AEDs. They were applied. They let them do their job and luckily, they worked and she was revived before the MMR got there," Cabanilla said.

Responders said they used three shocks and did 12 minutes of CPR on Partlo before she regained consciousness. Then she was taken to an area hospital.

She has been at the hospital ever since undergoing tests and observation.

"My life was saved from the really fast action of the people at the school and I am just very thankful for that," Partlo said.

The exact AED used to save her life was just given to the school by the Pulse 3 Foundation, thanks to money raised from last month's Shocks and Saves hockey games at the Dow Event Center.

The Pulse 3 Foundation provides AEDs to area schools, churches and non-profits throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

