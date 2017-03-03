Wrong-way crash kills 3, critically injures 2 others

Three people have been killed and two others critically hurt after a motorist driving the wrong way on a southwestern Michigan highway slammed head-on into another vehicle.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. on US 131 in Kalamazoo County's Oshtemo Township and involved a car and a pickup truck.

Investigators were not immediately sure which vehicle was driving in the wrong direction, but one of the vehicles may have entered an exit ramp and was heading north on the highway's southbound lanes.

Two people in the car and one person in the pickup were killed. Two other people had to be removed from the truck by firefighters.

Oshtemo Township is south of Grand Rapids.

