Members of Congress urge Trump to release Asian carp report

A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after being shot several times.More >
Police continue their search for any information that could lead them to a missing school teacher from Michigan.More >
It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it.More >
The widow of Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf is finding relief now that the trial for the man accused in her husband's death is over.More >
Flint police are investigating a crash that killed a woman over the weekend.More >
Is there a parking lot stalker on the loose in Mid-Michigan? That's what police are trying to figure out after a scary situation at a local Meijer store.More >
Authorities say a truck driver was under the influence of drugs when his semi rolled on US-10, pinning three other vehicles.More >
