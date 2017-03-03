Many unhappy returns: Michigan urges taxpayers not to staple - WNEM TV 5

Many unhappy returns: Michigan urges taxpayers not to staple

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Skip the stapler.

That's the plea from the Michigan Treasury Department, which says tax returns with staples are one of the biggest problems in the mail room.

Tax returns are scanned by state employees. Staples slow down the process because they must be removed. And when they're removed, the document might have rips and holes.

The state is urging taxpayers to use clips or rubber bands instead. They also can file their returns electronically. More than 4 million people used the electronic method last year.

