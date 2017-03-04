Two injured in early morning shooting - WNEM TV 5

Two injured in early morning shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
Stock photo Stock photo
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating and early morning shooting that left two injured.

Flint police were called to the 700 block of West Pasadena just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

It is unclear at this time the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrest have been made.

The condition of the two shot and their identities are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

