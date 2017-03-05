Woman killed in trailer fire - WNEM TV 5

Woman killed in trailer fire

Posted: Updated:
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A Flint Township woman was killed when her mobile home caught on fire. Firefighters tell TV5 it happened Saturday afternoon at the Pasadena Mobile Home Park, near Beverly Boulevard.

Mount Morris along with Flint Township fire departments responded to fight the flames. The woman’s one cat was also killed in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.