Kildee speaks at march for civil right and Flint water

Congressman Dan Kildee joined the group "Sisters in Synergy,” along with the Women's March on Washington-Michigan in Flint for a held a rally and march commemorating the 52nd anniversary of the March from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery.

The day known as “Bloody Sunday” led to the passage of the 1965 Voter Rights Act after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr attempted to lead 600 protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge into the state’s capital on March 7, 1965. When the marchers were blocked by police and refused to move, they were beaten.

Sunday in Flint, families remembered their own struggles and voiced their concerns about the Flint’s on-going water crisis. “People are not satisfied. They're not accepting of the conditions that they're in. They're going to require people in public office and people in positions of authority to act in order to provide them with the justice that they deserve,” said Kildee.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.