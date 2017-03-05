Kildee speaks at march for civil right and Flint water

Congressman Dan Kildee joined the group "Sisters in Synergy,” along with the Women's March on Washington-Michigan in Flint for a held a rally and march commemorating the 52nd anniversary of the March from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery.
The day known as “Bloody Sunday” led to the passage of the 1965 Voter Rights Act after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr attempted to lead 600 protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge into the state’s capital on March 7, 1965. When the marchers were blocked by police and refused to move, they were beaten.
Sunday in Flint, families remembered their own struggles and voiced their concerns about the Flint’s on-going water crisis. “People are not satisfied. They're not accepting of the conditions that they're in. They're going to require people in public office and people in positions of authority to act in order to provide them with the justice that they deserve,” said Kildee.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Police have arrested a man they say cut his own throat and began stabbing himself with a knife.More >
Police have arrested a man they say cut his own throat and began stabbing himself with a knife.More >
Would you pay a toll to cross the Saginaw River? That's the idea being tossed around for a couple of Bay City bridges.More >
Would you pay a toll to cross the Saginaw River? That's the idea being tossed around for a couple of Bay City bridges.More >
A man who owes $270 to a Michigan city for trash in his yard wants to pay with lots of pennies.More >
A man who owes $270 to a Michigan city for trash in his yard wants to pay with lots of pennies.More >
Looking for a cheap getaway?More >
Looking for a cheap getaway?More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
Newly released audio and video recordings allegedly show a missing Michigan school teacher's abusive marriage.More >
Newly released audio and video recordings allegedly show a missing Michigan school teacher's abusive marriage.More >
The Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for allegedly using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself played a "sick game" with another person's life, a prosecutor said Tuesday.More >
The Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for allegedly using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself played a "sick game" with another person's life, a prosecutor said Tuesday.More >
The family of 12-year-old Cora Rae Thomas is raising money to cover medical expenses. Her family says the young girl was hit by a boat while swimming in Lake Ponemah.More >
The family of 12-year-old Cora Rae Thomas is raising money to cover medical expenses. Her family says the young girl was hit by a boat while swimming in Lake Ponemah.More >
It's a tough job, but somebody has to do it. A new class of firefighters is ready to take on the challenge after months of rigorous training.More >
It's a tough job, but somebody has to do it. A new class of firefighters is ready to take on the challenge after months of rigorous training.More >
Authorities say a five-car crash on a Detroit Freeway that killed two women may have been the result of road rage. nMore >
Authorities say a five-car crash on a Detroit Freeway that killed two women may have been the result of road rage.More >