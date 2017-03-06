AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 12 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 51 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.36 per gallon in the Detroit area, where it's up about 8 cents from a week ago. The highest average was about $2.51 in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland areas, up about 18 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

