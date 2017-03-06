Bay City Fireworks Festival annual fundraiser

As we inch closer to warmer weather, preparations are underway for a spectacular fireworks festival.

This weekend the community of Bay City came together to raise funds for the show.

“We are a 100 percent non-profit volunteer organization,” said Doug Clark, President of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.

Clark has been involved with the Bay City Fireworks Festival for 15 years, and he said this weekend’s telethon fundraiser is crucial to raising almost $300,000 to help cover the costs.

“We’re doing really well at this point. Last year we did about $13-14,000 so we’d like to at least reach that. It gives us a little boost in the arm going forward into the season and stuff to have a little money in the bank to pay the early bills.”

The telethon began early Saturday morning and ran through Sunday.

Jeff Doan is one of the auctioneers and lives in Bay City. He said he looks forward to this event and festival every year.

“The opportunity to give back to a community that we adore is priceless, we could do this 24/7. Mike Wyzdal and I both have a great passion for what we do, so whenever they say come and help, we’re more than happy to make the weekend happen.”

The annual telethon auction is in its 27th year, and even though it’s March, the people TV5 talked to said this event is the kick-off to summer.

“We’re heading into the summer months, hopefully everybody’s looking forward to warmer weather and all the great events that Bay City has to offer,” Clark said.

We bring people in for 3 days to really show them what Bay City has turned into, and the passion that the people in Bay City have. Not only for this festival, but what the community stands for,” said Doan.

The Bay City Fireworks Festival runs from June 29-July 1st in Wenonah and Veterans Memorial Parks.

