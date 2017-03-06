US Coast Guard crew rescues snowmobiler in southern Canada

The U.S. Coast Guard says a helicopter crew from northern Michigan rescued an injured snowmobiler from a remote area of southern Canada.

The Coast Guard says the rescue took place after Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Center received a report of the emergency from the Ontario Provincial Police Department and Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Fire Department on Saturday afternoon.

The rescue crew from Air Station Traverse City reached the 40-year-old man near Chapleau, Ontario, late Saturday. He was in a heavily wooded area covered in waist-deep snow and had been traveling alone. Another group of snowmobilers on the same trail found the man.

The Coast Guard crew transported the man to Sault Ste. Marie Airport in Ontario, where an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

