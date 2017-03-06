Top 10 Consumer Complaints in Michigan

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has recognized the start of National Consumer Protection Week by releasing his annual list of the Top Ten Michigan Consumer Complaints.

The list was compiled by analyzing the more than 8,400 written complaints filed with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team in 2016.

“Consumer Protection is integral to the Department of Attorney General, from alerting Michigan residents of the latest phone scams to monitoring charitable organizations and making sure donations are used properly,” said Schuette.

For the tenth year in a row, Credit and Financial concerns topped the list. A total of 1,217 complaints were received in the category that handles credit reporting and collections, non-bank credit agencies and installment finance companies. Complaints about debt collection and credit reporting accounted for the majority of the complaints. There were also concerns regarding aggressive debt collection tactics used by debt collection agencies.

Next on the list was telecommunications, cable and satellite TV. Motor vehicle and automobile complaints came in 3rd. See the full list by clicking here.

In honor of Consumer Protection Week, two free seminars will be held on phone, mail and e-scams.

One will take place in Detroit at Cadillac Place, Room L150, 3068 West Grand Blvd, on March 6 from 12:05-12:50 p.m.

The second will take place in Lansing at the Mennen Williams Auditorium, 525 West Ottawa Street, on March 8 from 12:05 – 12:50 p.m.

If you would like to file a complaint, you can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-765-8388. You can file one electronically by clicking here.

>>Slideshow: Top 10 Consumer Complaint Categories in Michigan in 2016<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.