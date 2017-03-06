Top 10 Consumer Complaints in Michigan

It's a tough job, but somebody has to do it. A new class of firefighters is ready to take on the challenge after months of rigorous training.More >
It's a tough job, but somebody has to do it. A new class of firefighters is ready to take on the challenge after months of rigorous training.More >
President Donald Trump may be the nation's tweeter-in-chief, but some Twitter users say he's violating the First Amendment by blocking people from his feed after they posted scornful comments.More >
President Donald Trump may be the nation's tweeter-in-chief, but some Twitter users say he's violating the First Amendment by blocking people from his feed after they posted scornful comments.More >
A mother accused of beating her two young sons will spend years behind bars.More >
A mother accused of beating her two young sons will spend years behind bars.More >
A large water main break in Midland is causing problems for many drivers and businesses.More >
A large water main break in Midland is causing problems for many drivers and businesses.More >
Local leaders in one community took down the basketball hoops at a local park after a heated confrontation.More >
Local leaders in one community took down the basketball hoops at a local park after a heated confrontation.More >
Newly released audio and video recordings allegedly show a missing Michigan school teacher's abusive marriage.More >
Newly released audio and video recordings allegedly show a missing Michigan school teacher's abusive marriage.More >