Check out the 2017 MDOT construction map

Wouldn’t it be nice to know where construction zones were going to pop up, months before it happened?

The Michigan Department of Transportation is helping to make that happen.

MDOT has released the 2017 Paving the Way state construction map.

It shows all the projects planned for the Upper, and Lower peninsulas during 2017, and the expected time-frame.

"Using current technology to make our yearly construction map available to download is a great service to travelers planning ahead," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. "We want motorists to remember to slow down in construction zones and avoid all distractions. While you're trusting workers to improve the roads, they're trusting you with their lives to drive safely and responsibly in their work area. We want everyone to make it home each and every night."

The maps will also be on display at all rest areas and Welcome Centers across the state.

Click here to download yours.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.