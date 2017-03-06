Meteorological Winter 2016-2017: Top 10 warmth in Saginaw, Flint

Last week, it was revealed we had the warmest February on record in the Saginaw area and the 2nd warmest in the Flint area. There was no hiding the fact that February 2017 would be historic, especially with the numbers we put up in the second half of the month.

But now, after the winter numbers have come in, we're able to see where the Meteorological Winter of 2016-2017 fell in the history books. For the simplicity of record keeping, meteorological winter includes December, January, and February, with March signifying the start of Meteorological Spring.

Temperature: Top 10 Warmth

In Saginaw and Flint, our average temperature for the entire season is 24.6° for Saginaw and 24.8° for Flint.

After taking the average highs and lows for both cities, adding them together and dividing by 2, the final numbers for 2016-2017 came out to 30.4° for Flint and 29.5° for Saginaw, around 5-5.5° above our seasonal average.

While not the warmest winter on record, and not quite as warm as last year, we still cracked the top 10 list with Flint having it's 8th warmest and Saginaw checking in with the 9th warmest.

For reference, the all-time warmest winter for both areas occurred in the winter of 1931-1932, where temperatures averaged around 33°.

One interesting note with temperatures was both areas were near normal for temperatures in December. Saginaw even checked in below average. In previous La Nina years that follow an El Nino, it's not uncommon to see an above-average January, but the well above-normal February is a bit of a surprise.

Snowfall: Results May Surprise You

Without seeing the final numbers for snow, you'd probably guess we were below average or even well below average for snowfall for the entire season. Considering the February we had, that would be a very reasonable expectation.

If you guessed below average, you'd be correct. However, we weren't as far from average as you may think.

The average snowfall we receive in the winter months is 29.5" in Saginaw and 35.7" in the Flint area. For the season, we were only 1.2" below normal for snowfall in the Saginaw area and 3.2" below normal in the Flint area.

These numbers could be a little deceiving as we got slammed with a big snow on the weekend of December 11th that brought nearly 8" of snow in Saginaw and 10" in Flint. Take that big snow away or even cut it in half and we're looking at a more sizable difference.

As far as February goes, we only tallied the 1.9" of snow in both Saginaw and Flint, good for the 3rd lowest snow total for February in Flint, and 5th lowest in Saginaw.

Precipitation

Just looking at purely liquid precipitation numbers, both Flint and Saginaw average just over 5" for the entire season.

We didn't make the top 20 list in the wettest or driest category for the winter season, but both Flint and Saginaw checked in above average with Flint over 2" above average at 7.14". Saginaw was .70" above average with 5.88" for the entire season.

