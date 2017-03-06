Man arrested, troopers looking for rightful property owners

A man has been arrested and confessed to breaking into a local home.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police were called to Pinecrest Mobile Estates in Almer Township, Tuscola County, at around 11 p.m. on March 5 for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When they arrived, troopers found the vehicle and driver, who was dressed entirely in black, and had suspected stolen property on him.

After searching his car troopers found more items they believed had been stolen, including jewelry, medications and a loaded gun.

That’s when investigators said the 24-year-old Caro man confessed to breaking into a nearby home.

Residents of Pinecrest Mobile Estates are encouraged to call the Caro Post of the Michigan State Police if they had a break-in, as officials are still trying to determine the ownership of some of the items found in the vehicle.

The suspect is in the Tuscola County Jail.

