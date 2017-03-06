Teen charged as adult in point-blank shooting death of friend

A Fenton teenager has been charged as an adult, accused of shooting his friend in the head at point-blank range.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said on March 4 at 11 p.m., 911 got a call from 16-year-old Abdurrahman (Abdu) Akl saying he had killed his friend.

Investigators arrived at the home on Moffit Drive in Genesee County’s Fenton Township and took Akl into custody without resistance.

Pickell said the 18-year-old victim, Brady Morris, had been living at the home with Akl for a couple months before the incident.

Both teens attended Lake Fenton High School in 2015/2016. Morris attended Fenton Schools until June 2015.

Pickell and Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the investigation revealed Akl went into the bathroom, loaded a round into the magazine of a Glock .45, returned to the bedroom, walked up behind Morris, put the gun to the top left-side of the 18-year-old’s head and pulled the trigger.

Hundreds of rounds of shell casings were found in a crawl space next to the bedroom and bullet holes were found in several pieces of furniture from prior occasions, Pickell said.

The two were known to play Russian Roulette, but Pickell does not believe that was the case on March 4.

Akl’s parents and siblings were at home at the time of the shooting.

Akl has been charged with open murder, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

“This is obviously a very tragic event that has stunned the community and resulted in the loss of life of a young man,” said Prosecutor Leyton. “We will do everything we can to see that justice is carried through in the criminal judicial system."

Leyton said there is probable cause for the charges against Akl, including open murder.

"We believe the weapon was placed to the head of the victim and it fired and it killed him. That's pretty much all I can tell you at this point," Leyton said.

Akl's attorney is adamant the tragic event that unfolded was an accident.

"This involves kids. This is not a hardened criminal. This is not something that you would think of when you hear murder. You think of hardened criminals. These were kids fooling around and there's degrees. This was an accident," Frank Manley said.

Manley waived the reading of the complaint against his client in court.

"My client is devastated. This is his best friend. Can you imagine being 15, 16-years-old and being involved in an accidental death of your best friend," Manley said.

Leyton said the open murder charge can range from first degree murder to manslaughter.

"It's a tough situation for everybody, but my job is to make sure that justice is achieved and that's what we're going to try and do," Leyton said.

Lake Fenton had counselors on-hand at the school on March 6.

"Any time a young lad of his age, matter of fact any time anyone passes, it's a tragedy. Especially when it's an 18-year-old. He's right in the prime of his life," Superintendent Wayne Wright said.

Some of the students struggled to process the news.

"There was some students that came down and wanted to see the counselor and have some discussion about the incident and that's what happened," Wright said.

