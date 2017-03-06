Obscene images scrawled on homes, cars

Police are working on tracking down vandals who spray painted vehicles and buildings with obscene images.

Vassar Police Chief Ben Guile told TV5 that last week images of male genitals and other symbols were scrawled on private property in the area of 800 N. Cass Avenue.

Guile said he believes the culprits are kids, and they are working to identify the graffiti suspects.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.