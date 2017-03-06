Meijer expands recall, includes cheese, sub

Meijer is expanding its list of recalled items to include more cheeses and a ham sub.

The recall, which is an extension of the recall announced on Feb. 10, now includes its Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese, and its pre-wrapped Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette due to a potential cross contamination with listeria.

Read more: Meijer recall from Feb.

The affected cheese was located on “cheese islands” in the deli section, and has expiration dates of March. 28, 2017, May 13, 2017 and June 10, 2017. It has a UPC code of: 8-86926 27573-5

The Meijer pre-made Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette was located in the “grab-and-go” fresh deli cases with sell-by dates between Nov. 2, 2016 and Dec. 20, 2016. It has a UPC code of: 7-13733 76499-5.

There have been no known illnesses associated with these products.

The recall stems from notice of possible listeria contamination from MDS Foods, a Meijer supplier.

Customers should stop using the products, and either get rid of them or return them to the customer service desk for a full refund. For the recall notice from the FDA, click here.

