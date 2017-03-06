Man dies after being struck by ambulance in suburban Detroit - WNEM TV 5

Man dies after being struck by ambulance in suburban Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a 41-year-old man has died after being struck by an ambulance in suburban Detroit.

The Southfield Police Department says the man darted into the path of the ambulance about 4:50 a.m. Monday as a patient was being taken to a hospital.

Police say the ambulance driver tried to swerve and brake to avoid the man, who was identified as being from Oakland County's Commerce Township.

A witness told police the man was struck by another vehicle in the area about 50 minutes before being hit by the ambulance. The witness says the man returned to a motel room where he was staying, but the earlier collision wasn't reported to police.

Police say the ambulance was making a non-priority transport and didn't have its emergency lights or siren activated.

