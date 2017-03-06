Free pie, on Pi Day!

In honor of Pi Day, March 14 (3.14) The Grand Traverse Pie Company will offer a free slice of Michigan ABC Pie (Apples, Blueberries and Cherries) with any purchase at all of their locations.

But it gets better. For the 3rd year, they will have their Annual Pi Day Video Contest. All you have to do is post of video of you reciting as many digits of Pi as you can on Grand Traverse Pie Company’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Videos have to be posted by 3.14.17, and winners will be announced on 3.16.17.

The best overall video that is both informative and entertaining will win pie for a year.

You can also win $150 gift cards for being the most creative, reciting the most digits in 15 seconds and if you are a kid under 12.

Click here to read all the rules.

There is even a special contest for teachers and their classrooms.

So what is your favorite kind of pie? Click here to cast your vote in the poll.

