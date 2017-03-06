Salon offers free haircuts for donations for Brinley the Brave

Brinley shaves a man's head as part of the Brinley's Bald Head Challenge in October 2015.

A brave little girl who is battling cancer for the second time is receiving love and support from across the country.

Brinley the Brave is at Seattle Children's Hospital recovering after receiving bone marrow from her brother Diesel.

Recent treatments caused Brinley to lose all of her hair, but now a stylist is offering to make her a custom wig.

"I miss her terribly," said Grace Thornton, Brinley's grandmother.

The 6-year-old is dealing with her second bout of leukemia.

"We're looking for her to come home healthy and strong and we can play forever when she gets home. That's what I'm praying for," Thornton said.

People throughout Mid-Michigan are doing what they can to show their support for Brinley by shaving their heads and posting the images to social media with #BrinleysBaldHeadChallenge.

While Brinley fights her battle, the community has remained steadfast in her support. Now the folks at Custom Style Salon are doing their part to help out.

"If you want to come in and get your hair cut off for a donation for the Brinley the Brave, I will do the haircut and a style for free of charge," said Bonnie Stratz, hair designer. "It has to be 8-10 inches long and then whatever we cut off I will make sure you have a cute little style when you leave."

The hair will be sent off to Connecticut where a designer has offered to make a custom wig for Brinley.

Owner of Custom Style Salon, Samantha Turner, said it is the least she can do.

"If it can give her one day of forgetting what she's dealing with it's all worth it," Turner said.

As for Brinley, she will be in Seattle for another four to six months for treatment.

"I miss you Brin and nanna loves you to the moon and back and more than all the stars in the sky," Thornton said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.