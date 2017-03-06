Watch live: Mom interacts with recently hatched owlets - WNEM TV 5

Watch live: Mom interacts with recently hatched owlets

Altera, a great horned owl, had two of her eggs hatch on Monday.

The owl's nest is located at a home in Oklahoma City.

The owners of the house put up a live cam for educational purposes.

You can watch it here:

