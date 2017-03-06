Update: Suspect charged in attempted kidnapping

An arrest was made for an attempted kidnapping in Bay County.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday at a home on S. Huron Road in Kawkawlin.

The suspect, Matthew Holm, allegedly walked up to the house and grabbed a 9-year-old girl by the arm, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was standing on the porch at the time of the incident. She started yelling for her father, who was inside the house. Her dad came out of the house and yelled at Holm to let his daughter go, the sheriff's office said.

She was able to free herself from the suspect.

"I got up, and he was trying to pull her away, saying 'this is my kid. This is my kid. You're not taking my kid. This is my daughter.' I kept telling him, 'this is my kid. You're not taking my kid.' He said 'you try to take her away from me and I'll show you what's gonna happen,'" said Rob Davis, the victim's father.

Davis took his daughter inside and called 911 as Holm screamed through the windows asking for the girl.

Holm then left the scene in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck. A few minutes later deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined he was the suspect in the attempted kidnapping.

He was taken into custody. Holm was arraigned on Tuesday for attempted child enticement.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said there are not enough elements in place for a kidnapping charge.

The prosecutor said Holm has a history of mental health issues.

His next court date is scheduled for March 22.

The incident remains under investigation.

"I want people to know it could happen to anybody. I mean, we've seen this guy across the road and thought he was checking it out. It was the same vehicle," Davis said.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.