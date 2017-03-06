Update: Suspect charged in attempted kidnapping

A Mid-Michigan woman is opening up about her illness so others who may be suffering know they are not alone.More >
A Mid-Michigan woman is opening up about her illness so others who may be suffering know they are not alone.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
A man was accused on Wednesday of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president who separated from him but shared custody with him.More >
A man was accused on Wednesday of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president who separated from him but shared custody with him.More >
The Michigan House has voted to increase motorcycle endorsement and registration fees.More >
The Michigan House has voted to increase motorcycle endorsement and registration fees.More >
A researcher says a potentially dangerous and venomous spider is being spotted more often in Michigan.More >
A researcher says a potentially dangerous and venomous spider is being spotted more often in Michigan.More >
Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 25-year-old Dustin Hayward Thomas.More >
Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 25-year-old Dustin Hayward Thomas.More >
A 17-year-old Chesaning High School student is accused of spray-painting graffiti, including swastikas, on the school.More >
A 17-year-old Chesaning High School student is accused of spray-painting graffiti, including swastikas, on the school.More >
A Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary has created a culinary delight for patients who don't want to smoke their pot or eat it in the form of sweets.More >
A Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary has created a culinary delight for patients who don't want to smoke their pot or eat it in the form of sweets.More >
Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
The Michigan House has passed a package of four bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional for people living in the state.More >
The Michigan House has passed a package of four bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional for people living in the state.More >