Residents try to corral sheep after barn fire

A day after a fire destroyed a local barn, residents are trying to track down many of the animals that escaped.

The fire happened about 9 p.m. Sunday in the village of Kingston. That is in Tuscola County.

Kingston Fire Chief Jeff Mallory said when his crews arrived only two walls of the barn were still standing.

The fire killed some of the sheep. Many others were injured and some had to be euthanized.

Most of the remaining animals are wandering the farm, but are fenced in.

