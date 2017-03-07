Police Enforcement Update - WNEM TV 5

Police Enforcement Update

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The Flint Police Department has a press conference set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7th.

Command Officers will be discussing CATT results

Chief Tim Johnson will go over the Crime Area Target Team's initiatives and recent enforcement results.

The Press Conference will be held at Flint Police Headquarters.

