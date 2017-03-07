Bill would keep bids secret - WNEM TV 5

Bill would keep bids secret

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Legislation that would keep State bids secret until contracts are awarded is close to being approved in the Michigan Legislature.

The bill is up for vote Tuesday.

Supporters say the legislation would prevent companies from using the Freedom Of Information Act to get a look at competitor's bids

Critics oppose more exemptions to the Open Records Law.

