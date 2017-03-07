Police warning of Felony Lane Gang targeting local women

Police are asking for your help tracking down members of a group called the “Felony Lane Gang”.

Grand Blanc Township Police report that on Feb. 10, members of the group broke out a window of a car that was parked in the 9000 block of Holly Road.

They grabbed a purse that was inside, and used information in the purse to forge and pass checks at various financial institutes in and around Grand Blanc Township.

But it appears this may not have been the only time this has happened.

Investigators believe members of the gang target gyms, parks, daycare centers and sporting events where women are likely to be, so they can get their purses.

They survey the area and either grab the purse by opening unlocked doors, or breaking windows.

They’re looking for driver licenses, checks and debit cards.

The suspects then have women assume the identities of the victims in order to cash stolen checks.

The suspects normally have wigs that help them look like the victims, and use the farthest drive-through lane from the bank building to do the transaction. Earning them the nickname, the Felony Lane Gang.

They also tend to use rental vehicles.

The police department has shared a picture of a person of interest in the crimes.

Investigators are warning you to be safe and take extra precautions.

If you have any information, call the Grand Blanc Township Police Department at (810) 424-2611.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.