Police asking for help identifying pair in crime investigation - WNEM TV 5

Police asking for help identifying pair in crime investigation

Posted: Updated:
Source: Saginaw Twp. Police Dept. Source: Saginaw Twp. Police Dept.
Source: Saginaw Twp. Police Dept. Source: Saginaw Twp. Police Dept.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Township Police are asking for your help identifying two people caught on camera.

Investigators said the women are part of an ongoing criminal investigation into shoplifting, although no other details were released.

If you have any information on these women, call the investigations division at (989) 791-7226.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.