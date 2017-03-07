Man found dead in car, child in the back seat

A Michigan man was found dead in a car with a small child in the back seat.

An Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy was alerted to the situation by a passer-by on March 6.

When the deputy got to the Meijer parking lot in Plainwell, he found a man, 29-year-old Levi Newcomb, from Kalamazoo, who appeared to be passed out.

A 2-year-old child was also in the car.

Attempts were made to revive the man, but without success.

Investigators said the initial investigation indicates that Newcomb had a history of drug abuse, as well as health issues that may have played a part in his death. But officials are waiting for toxicology results to see if drugs were factor.

Another person who was also traveling in the vehicle was found inside the business. CBS affiliate WWMT reports that man was the driver of the vehicle.

That person has not been named.

