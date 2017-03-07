Thousands of power outages reported across Mid-Michigan

With winds reaching peak gusts hitting 35-45 mph, power outages are starting to add up across Mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy is reporting thousands of outages across the TV5 viewing area. Click here for the outage map.

Alcona County: 2,942 customers

Arenac County: 311 customers

Gladwin County: 261 customers

Gratiot County: 19 customers

Iosco County: 406 customers

Midland County: 64 customers

Ogemaw County: 497 customers

Oscoda County: 551 customers

Roscommon County: 265 customers

A high wind watch is in effect for Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Saginaw, Bay, Genesee and Huron Counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Click here for all weather alerts.

