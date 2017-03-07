Ex-Michigan trooper gets jail time in embezzlement scheme

A former Michigan State Police trooper who allegedly pocketed more than $170,000 in vehicle fees has been sentenced to jail time.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's office says 31-year-old Seth Swanson of Royal Oak learned his punishment on Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac.

Swanson in January pleaded guilty as charged to one felony count of embezzlement by a public official and one felony count of uttering and publishing false Secretary of State documents. The sentence includes a year in jail for embezzlement, 30 days in jail for the other charge and probation.

Swanson also must pay restitution, court fees and costs.

Swanson served as a state-certified salvage vehicle inspector. Authorities say Swanson forged Secretary of State documents and allegedly pocketed the $100 fee from 1,701 inspections.

