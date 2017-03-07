Man sentenced for felony gambling charges

A Flint man will pay $1,000 in fines and court costs after being sentenced for felony gambling charges.

David Slaughter, 61, was convicted of conducting an illegal gambling operation at an internet café next to the Ben Agree Hall bingo hall, 3549 S. Dort Highway, Flint.

Slaughter was charged after investigators found more than 40 terminals used to play slot-style games inside the bingo hall’s café area in 2015. The café operated as an illegal slot parlor, according to Michigan Gaming Control Board officials.

He was sentenced on Feb. 27, along with his colleagues, Beverly Davis, 42, of Flint, and Rachel Lawson, 41, of Flint.

Both Davis and Lawson were convicted on a misdemeanor charge of maintaining a gambling house for gain.

“Anonymous tips to the MGCB led to the convictions against these individuals,” said Richard Kalm, executive director, MGCB. “Our thanks go to the citizens who helped us stop an illegal gambling operation.”

If you see any suspicious or illegal gambling activity, you are urged to call 888-314-2682.

