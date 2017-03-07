Michigan teen gets 3-D-printed shoes for large feet - WNEM TV 5

Michigan teen gets 3-D-printed shoes for large feet

Posted: Updated:
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI (AP) -

A Michigan Center 19-year-old, who was previously in the Guinness Book of World Records for world's tallest teenager, has finally found a pair of shoes that fit his size-28 feet.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that Broc Brown, who is nearly 8 feet tall, has Sotos Syndrome. Sotos is also known as cerebral gigantism and affects approximately one in every 15,000 people.

Feetz CEO Lucy Beard delivered a pair of shoes to Brown on March 1. Feetz is a company that uses an app to convert photos of someone's feet into a 3-D model, which can be measured to create custom-fit shoes manufactured by a 3-D printer.

Beard says Feetz shoes cost between $99 and $250, versus the typical custom-fit shoes that cost a minimum of $400 to $500.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.