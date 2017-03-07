Retired K9 Officer Kilo passed away - WNEM TV 5

Retired K9 Officer Kilo passed away

Source: Saginaw Police Dept. Source: Saginaw Police Dept.
Retired Saginaw K9 Kilo has passed away.

Kilo teamed up with Detective Jeff Wenzell in 2011, and hung up the leash on Sept. 1, 2016.

He remained in the care of Det. Wenzell until he passed away on March 5.

The Saginaw Police Department honors Kilo and thanks him for the years he dedicated himself to Saginaw County.

