Details released in fatal workplace accident

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has released more information on an incident that killed a man, and wounded another at a Saginaw business.

Emergency crews were called to HiTech Steel, 2720 Roberts St, in Saginaw about 1 p.m. on March 7.

MIOSHA said that employees were working on a furnace that is used to heat treat automotive parts.

When employees removed the vacuum line used to purge the furnace and check for leaks, a section of the door broke away at the welds and hit a 58-year-old maintenance worker.

He was killed, another man was hurt.

No names have been released.

The investigation continues.

