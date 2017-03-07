Investigation underway after alleged assault at school

An investigation is underway after what appears to be one student attacking another is caught on camera at a Mid-Michigan high school.

Bay City Public Safety said they are investigating the alleged assault that happened at Bay City Central High School.

The incident, which was caught on tape and sent to TV5, happened on Friday, March 3, according to students.

The parent who shared the video with TV5 said they want other parents to be aware of what happened.

Local residents said they are concerned it's not the first time something like this has happened.

"We've had a lot of stuff like that happen in the streets, but never have I seen that in my schools that I've been to," Javon Clifford said.

Clifford said he would expel the kid who attacked the other student.

