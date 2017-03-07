Railroad crossing sign stolen, deputies looking for thieves

The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >
Authorities are investigating a video circulating on Facebook of a woman being assaulted by several people.More >
Authorities are investigating a video circulating on Facebook of a woman being assaulted by several people.More >
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Bishop International Airport has re-opened after a suspicious bag forced an evacuation.More >
Bishop International Airport has re-opened after a suspicious bag forced an evacuation.More >
The Michigan House has voted to increase motorcycle endorsement and registration fees.More >
The Michigan House has voted to increase motorcycle endorsement and registration fees.More >
The search for a missing Michigan school teacher takes a new turn.More >
The search for a missing Michigan school teacher takes a new turn.More >
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >
A Mid-Michigan woman is opening up about her illness so others who may be suffering know they are not alone.More >
A Mid-Michigan woman is opening up about her illness so others who may be suffering know they are not alone.More >
A man was accused on Wednesday of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president who separated from him but shared custody with him.More >
A man was accused on Wednesday of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president who separated from him but shared custody with him.More >