Railroad crossing sign stolen, deputies looking for thieves

Someone stole a railroad sign and deputies are hoping you can help them figure out who did it.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area of Clifford Road, west of Silverwood on March 6 after someone took the crossing sign.

They are asking if you saw a vehicle and/or a trailer on the side of the road between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, call Sgt. Mattlin at 989-673-8161 extension 2230.

The sign was owned by Huron and Eastern Railroad out of Vassar.

