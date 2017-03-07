Michigan drops appeal in major $325,000 verdict for prisoner

The Michigan Corrections Department has dropped an appeal and paid $325,000 to a prisoner who accused staff of deliberately ignoring his chronic joint pain.

Spokesman Chris Gautz says officials still don't agree with the jury's verdict but believe they wouldn't win an appeal.

Temujin Kensu sued many officials in 2013, including a doctor who was chief medical officer. Kensu said he failed to get shoulder surgery and other joint care, despite recommendations.

A jury in Detroit federal court awarded him $325,000 last year. Much of the award came in the form of punitive damages, a sign that jurors found extraordinary misconduct in Kensu's care.

Kensu, also known as Fred Freeman, is serving a life sentence for a murder conviction in St. Clair County.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.