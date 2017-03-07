Sheriff: Young teen lucky to be alive after hit-and-run

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help for information on a hit-and-run involving a young teenager.

Jordan Kolarik, 13, was riding his bike on Monday when he was struck by an unknown vehicle on S. Hemlock Road near Brant Road in Brant Township, the sheriff's office said.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. and the vehicle did not stop.

Jordan was taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening, the sheriff's office said.

He is recovering at home.

Investigators believe the suspect's vehicle could be white in color, although the child's mom said he doesn't remember anything from the incident.

"I asked them how bad it was and they couldn't really tell me other than it was that he got hit by a car and the car ran," said Heather Watters, Jordan's mom.

She said she was horrified after learning her son was the victim of a hit-and-run.

"He woke up in the hospital and all that can remember is that he thought he was at school," Watters said.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said Jordan is lucky to be alive with an impact of this severity.

"Detectives were on the scene from the sheriff's office walking up and down the street finding pieces of this child's bicycle, up and down the street on the sidewalk. It appears that he was struck from behind and was catapulted through the air some nearly 66 feet before striking the ground and his bike again was in pieces," Federspiel said.

Federspiel said the only piece of evidence from the scene was Jordan's bicycle seat, which had snapped off during the impact.

As for Watters, she just hopes the driver turns themselves in.

"I'm just hoping the person will come forward so we can know who did this," she said.

The sheriff said they are sending the bike seat in for testing to see if they can narrow down the possible vehicles.

If you have any information regarding the incident call Det. Aaron Simons at 989-790-5528.

