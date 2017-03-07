Adoption event to be held for interested couples

A local family is talking openly about their journey of adopting a child.

Adoption agencies said the process is different now and they are in desperate need of adoptive parents.

Angela Hayes said the decision to adopt changed her life for the better.

"My husband and I were married in 2007 and knew we wanted kids. It's something we always wanted. We knew we wanted two and right away, but sadly, medically it was not possible for me," she said.

That's when they broadened their horizons and started the adoption process.

"We had a bumpy road getting to where we were finally able to adopt a child. It took four years. We had a lot of failed adoptions, which were very difficult," Hayes said.

As they were getting close to throwing in the towel, things started looking up.

"The actual morning our case worked came to our home to renew our home studies, we were sitting at the kitchen table going over the documents and she got a call," Hayes said. "That there was a baby girl that needed a home."

Lilly, who just turned 3, officially became part of the Hayes' family and the rest was history.

"It was a long journey, but it was worth every single second and I would do it all over again," Hayes said.

Even though the Hayes' family waited years to find a child, Jennifer Jaworski said things have changed over the past three years and they are in need of adoptive parents.

Jaworski works for Adoption Associates.

"Currently we have in our system 24 waiting couples and that number is a lot lower than what we're accustom to," Jaworski said.

They are holding a meeting next week for couples who are looking to take that first step.

"We welcome couples that would be interested in learning more about adoption," she said.

The meeting will be held at the Grace Dow Memorial Library in Midland on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.