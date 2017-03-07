Crime Stoppers offers reward leading to arrest of wanted man - WNEM TV 5

Crime Stoppers offers reward leading to arrest of wanted man

Posted: Updated:
Paul Wagner Paul Wagner
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers has offered up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Paul Wagner, 36, is wanted for absconding parole. His parole stems from assault/resist/obstruct and dangerous drugs charges.

He is 6'1", 280 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe he is in the Bay County area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.