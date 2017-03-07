Crime Stoppers offers reward leading to arrest of wanted man

Crime Stoppers has offered up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Paul Wagner, 36, is wanted for absconding parole. His parole stems from assault/resist/obstruct and dangerous drugs charges.

He is 6'1", 280 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe he is in the Bay County area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

