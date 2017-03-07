Former Western Michigan player pleads guilty to robbery

A former Western Michigan University football player has pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Court documents say a plea agreement calls for 19-year-old Ronald George of Pittsburgh to continue cooperating with police, and prosecutors have agreed to drop charges of home invasion and larceny. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports George entered the plea March 3.

George is scheduled to be sentenced May 22. Armed robbery carries a penalty of up to life in prison. The plea agreement doesn't include a sentencing recommendation from prosecutors.

George testified in court last month the crime was the idea of co-defendant Bryson White of Mason, Ohio. The two were set to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests.

They're accused of robbing a woman last August.

