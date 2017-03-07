Flint residents attend seminar on water crisis

On Tuesday Flint residents were offered a seminar on how to deal with the problem affecting the city for almost three years.

"We are already paying for water that we can't drink. We are already paying for water we can't cook with. So therefore we continue to pay for stuff that we cannot use, but you say it's alright. To who? For who," said Bernadel Jefferson, Flint resident.

She joined many other residents at a seminar on the Flint water crisis called "Beating the lead."

Jefferson said after three years there are still too many unanswered questions and she feels far too often the elected officials are not stepping up.

"They're not in this room. They don't bother to come out and speak to us. We get secondhand and third hand, fourth hand, fifth hand information. But we need some information that will safeguard, protect and help our children," Jefferson said.

There were no elected officials to give updates at the seminar.

Laura Sullivan, panelist, said that's where residents like her come in. She is a professor at Kettering University by day, but by night she helps spread information about the water crisis.

"The more opportunities like this to catch that person who says alright, 'I'll try this meeting and we'll see if I can get some answers there that makes sense and seem honest to me,' the better," Sullivan said.

The residents who attended were asked to share what they have learned - that better days are on the way.

"So now as a community activist myself and a minister, now it's up on me. I'm responsible to go forth and tell other people in the churches and the community that we are moving forward and things are better than what they were," said Allen Gilbert, pastor.

