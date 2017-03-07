Parents, kids invited to 'Eat the Alphabet' to learn about healthy eating

Kids and parents will be gathering at Cummings Elementary for a free family dinner Thursday, March 9, where they’ll not only eat healthy food, but have the chance to learn more about healthy eating.

Families of Great Expectations Early Childhood Program at Cummings, an extension of UM-Flint’s Early Childhood Development Center have been invited.

In addition to healthy eating, families will also have the chance to take part in vision screenings, yoga, immunizations, and other activities. Prizes will also be handed out.

As Flint continues to deal with the water crisis, one of the things parents will learn about are different foods that help mitigate the effects of lead in the body.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, the Doctor from Hurley Medical Center who brought Flint’s lead water problems to the public, will speak.

Great Expectations opened in 2016 serves children from 2 months to 5 years of age.

